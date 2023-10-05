Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,287 in the last 365 days.

Intersection Closed at 23rd Street and Main Street, Wheeling, Beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Page Content

The intersection of 23rd Street and Main Street, in Wheeling, will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023, through Friday, October 13, 2023, to allow manhole access. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays and follow detour signs.
 
Alternate Routes: Use Chapline Street.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Intersection Closed at 23rd Street and Main Street, Wheeling, Beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more