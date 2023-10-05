The intersection of 23rd Street and Main Street, in Wheeling, will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023, through Friday, October 13, 2023, to allow manhole access. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays and follow detour signs. Alternate Routes: Use Chapline Street. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
You just read:
Intersection Closed at 23rd Street and Main Street, Wheeling, Beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.