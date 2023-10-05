Hal Greer Boulevard underpass closed Thursday, October 5, 2023

Page Content

The Hal Greer Boulevard underpass will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, while crews relocate a water line.

All traffic will be detoured at the intersections of the Hal Greer Boulevard underpass. Oversized trucks will be detoured to the Eighth Street underpass during the closure. The work is scheduled to take one night to complete and will take place in the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic delays.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns.

This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.

Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​