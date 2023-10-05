Lane Restriction on WV 7, Hundred, to Begin Monday, October 9, 2023

A portion of WV 7, from US 250, in Hundred, to Wileyville, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 9, 2023, through Wednesday, October 11, 2023, for road maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
