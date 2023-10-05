I-64 West closed near Bills Creek

Page Content

All westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 64 near Bills Creek following a tractor-trailer accident.



A tractor-trailer carrying non-perishable food items wrecked at mile maker 44 just past noon. I-64 will be closed until the truck can be moved.



The accident occurred in a work zone. The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.



In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Almost all were avoidable.​​