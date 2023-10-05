PRESS RELEASE : PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA – THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER 2023

Her Excellency Mrs Nicole Menzenbach presented her Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, accrediting Her Excellency as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and Germany have a shared history and long standing ties dating back to the 1900s. Our two countries have maintained and enjoyed cordial relations as friends and equal partners since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1972. Samoa and Germany are united in the pursuance of our common goals including peace, development and prosperity of our peoples and countries. Germany as a Pacific Island Forum Dialogue Partner since 2016, plays a crucial role in the Pacific region through its contributions in the areas of climate change adaptation and mitigation, sustainable management of terrestrial marine resources/oceans, environment and sustainable energy. Samoa and Germany also work collaboratively in the multilateral fora through the United Nations and other international organisations. Afioga Le Mamea expressed his confidence that Mrs Nicole Menzenbach’s appointment as Ambassador of Germany to Samoa will no doubt provide more opportunities for greater collaboration on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen Samoa and Germany’s bilateral ties.

Her Excellency Mrs Nicole Menzenbach undertook Studies of Economics and Business Administration at the Albertus-Magnus University, Cologne and attained a PhD Fellow at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, Technical University, Chemnitz. Mrs Nicole Menzenbach was the Advisor to Member of Parliament at the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany and then later as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs holding other Senior positions within the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mrs Menzenbach was posted as Minister Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission in Lisbon Portugal, then later as Director of the German Information Centre South Asia in New Delhi, India. She posted as the Consul General of Germany to the New England States. This is Mrs Menzenbach’s first Ambassadorial appointment to Wellington, New Zealand with cross accreditation to Samoa.

