October 5, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. CHIZ ESCUDERO WORLD TEACHERS' DAY/ NATIONAL TEACHERS' DAY I join the rest of the global community in paying tribute to the millions of teachers around the world as we celebrate the United Nations' World Teachers' Day. Sa Pilipinas, atin ding ipinagdiriwang ang National Teachers' Day alinsunod sa Republic Act No. 10743 na nagdedeklarang espesyal ang araw na ito para sa ating mga guro at bilang pagtatapos na rin sa paggunita ng National Teachers' Month na nagsimula noong September 5. We salute our teachers for their selfless service to the country and for their commitment to impart knowledge to our students. Next to our parents and our families, they were among the first to influence and mold us into what we are today. Teachers and education have a special place in my heart. My parents spent many years of their lives as teachers. Si Tatay ay nagsilbing dean ng University of the Philippines College of Veterinary Medicine samantalang ang aking ina ay nagturo sa OB Montessori at naging bahagi ng UP Board of Regents. Sa kanila ko namana ang bokasyon sa pagtuturo. I once taught at the UP College of Law before entering politics. Having experienced partly what our teachers had to go through to give us the best education, I can only give them my highest respect and utmost admiration. Indeed, to be a teacher is more than a profession. It is a calling. Ngayong araw na ito, atin pong ipagdasal ang ating mga guro sapagka't hindi biro ang landas na patuloy nilang tinatahak sa pagtuturo at paggabay sa ating mga kabataan. Sa ating minamahal na mga guro, as your Chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, rest assured that I will be your ally in advancing the country's educational system to produce world--class students that are at par with their overseas counterparts. Sa abot rin po ng ating makakaya bilang inyong senador, patuloy tayong gagawa ng paraan upang kayo ay matulungan at maiangat ang antas ng inyong pamumuhay. Mabuhay ang ating mga guro! Happy World/ National Teachers' Day!