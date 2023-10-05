PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2023 Tulfo calls for Senate probe on illegal recruitment for non-existent jobs in Italy Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo is seeking a Senate investigation into the reported multi-million illegal recruitment schemes targeting Filipinos who plan to work in Italy. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 816 following reports that hundreds of victims were charged by exorbitant placement and consultancy fees for jobs that turned out to be non-existent. Reportedly, the immigration consultancy firm victimizing aspiring OFWs is identified as Alpha Assistenza SRL headed by Filipino co-CEOs Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro. Tulfo said that according to the OFW victims, they were lured into believing that they will get jobs in Italy after paying Alpha Assistenza at least 2500 euros (Php 120,000.00), while some of them admitted to paying a total of 5780 euros (Php 347, 140.00). Alpha Assistenza SRL had no legal personality whatsoever to process the work visa applications of Filipinos seeking jobs in Italy. Sen. Idol noted that Alpha Assistenza's scheme allegedly involved the use of bogus work permits (nulla osta) which the OFWs only discovered as fake when these were presented at the visa processing center. 68 complainants have already filed formal complaints with the Department of Justice in Manila while the Philippine embassy in Italy has alerted the Public Prosecutors Office in Rome, the SUI, the Questura and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the alleged large-scale fraud. Tulfo likewise underscored that some allegations of victims about supposed "non-action" by the Philippine consulate in Milan should also be investigated. In filing SR No. 816, Tulfo stressed the need to "reviewing existing laws and policies on illegal recruitment and adopting other legislative measures to curb the proliferation of such vicious acts." ### Recruitment scam ng Pinoy sa Italy, pinaiimbestigahan ni Tulfo Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senador Raffy Tulfo sa Senado ang napaulat na multi-million illegal recruitment scheme na binibiktima ang mga Pinoy na nagbabalak magtrabaho sa Italy. Si Tulfo, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, ay naghain ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 816 kasunod ng mga ulat na daan-daang biktima ang natangayan ng pera ng consultancy firm na Alpha Assistenza SRL. Ang kumpanya ay pinamumunuan ng Filipino co-CEOs na sina Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ayon sa mga biktima ng OFW, nagbayad sila sa Alpha Assistenza ng hindi bababa sa 2500 euros (Php 120,000.00), habang ang ilan sa kanila ay umamin na nagbayad ng kabuuang 5780 euros (Php 347, 140.00) sa paniniwalang makakakuha sila ng trabaho sa Italy. Matapos umanong maibigay ang bayad, ipinadala raw sa mga aspiring OFW via email o social media ang kanilang work permit. Pero nang isumite nila ang dokumento sa Italian Embassy sa Pilipinas, tinanggihan ito. Nagsampa na ng pormal na reklamo ang 68 complainants sa Department of Justice sa Maynila habang inalerto ng embahada ng Pilipinas sa Italy ang Public Prosecutors Office sa Roma, ang SUI, ang Questura at ang Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ng umano'y large-scale fraud. Binigyang-diin din ni Tulfo na dapat ding imbestigahan ang ilang alegasyon ng mga biktima tungkol sa diumano'y "non-action" ng konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Milan. Sa paghahain ng nasabing resolusyon, sinabi ni tulfo: "there is a need to review existing laws and policies on illegal recruitment and adopting other legislative measures to curb the proliferation of such vicious acts."