Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,300 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas’ Manufacturing Industry In Harlingen

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Manufacturing Week in Texas and the far-reaching might of the “Made in Texas” brand in America and around the world at ITD Precision in Harlingen. Following a tour of the company's manufacturing facility, the Governor recognized the prestige of Texas' manufacturing industry in the global marketplace.

"Manufacturing is a vital sector of commerce that has quite literally built Texas as we know it," said Governor Abbott. "Our manufacturing industry has become full of national and international leaders who contribute to the great Texas economic miracle. 'Made in Texas' remains one of the most powerful global brands of our time. We are proud of what our manufacturers do for our state, our economy, and our families. Texas has long been defined by innovation, ingenuity, and a relentless work ethic, and we celebrate that spirit this Manufacturing Week across the state of Texas."

The Governor was joined by ITD Precision Vice President of Operations Scott Hays, state officials, and other local business leaders. The Governor also ceremonially signed a proclamation recognizing October 2-9, 2023 as Manufacturing Week in Texas.

Texas' manufacturing industry—which has led the nation in exports for 21 consecutive years—is supported by more than 920,000 hardworking Texans.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas’ Manufacturing Industry In Harlingen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more