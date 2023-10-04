Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas’ Manufacturing Industry In Harlingen

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Manufacturing Week in Texas and the far-reaching might of the “Made in Texas” brand in America and around the world at ITD Precision in Harlingen. Following a tour of the company's manufacturing facility, the Governor recognized the prestige of Texas' manufacturing industry in the global marketplace.

"Manufacturing is a vital sector of commerce that has quite literally built Texas as we know it," said Governor Abbott. "Our manufacturing industry has become full of national and international leaders who contribute to the great Texas economic miracle. 'Made in Texas' remains one of the most powerful global brands of our time. We are proud of what our manufacturers do for our state, our economy, and our families. Texas has long been defined by innovation, ingenuity, and a relentless work ethic, and we celebrate that spirit this Manufacturing Week across the state of Texas."

The Governor was joined by ITD Precision Vice President of Operations Scott Hays, state officials, and other local business leaders. The Governor also ceremonially signed a proclamation recognizing October 2-9, 2023 as Manufacturing Week in Texas.

Texas' manufacturing industry—which has led the nation in exports for 21 consecutive years—is supported by more than 920,000 hardworking Texans.