Governor Abbott Readies State Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across Texas

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state response resources ahead of anticipated impacts from excessive rainfall and flash flooding threats from a storm system moving across Texas.



“The State of Texas is readying emergency response resources to assist local officials across the state ahead of severe weather expected to impact their communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware, make an emergency plan, and monitor roadways to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving cold front crossing the state through the end of the week is expected to bring severe storms to Texas. Primary threats include heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has activated the following state resources to support flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads



Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support flood operations as warranted:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities

Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Incident Management Teams and saw crews Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Severe weather packages Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): Game Wardens and boat squads

Game Wardens and boat squads Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities Texas National Guard: High-profile vehicles

High-profile vehicles Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Learn the basics of flooding.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: texasready.gov

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.



For more flood safety tips, visit TexasReady.gov

