Clean Label Ingredients Market Soars to US$ 169,024.9 million in 2033, Bolstered by Supplements and Nutraceuticals | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising food allergy concerns drive growth in the clean-label ingredients market, influencing healthier, allergen-free product choices.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clean label ingredients market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 44,080.0 million in 2023, driven by clean labels in supplements and nutraceuticals. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 16.2% between 2023 and 2033 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 169,024.9 million by 2033.



One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the clean-label ingredients market is the rising concerns regarding food allergies and intolerances, which have led to the demand for clean label products that avoid common allergens or clearly label their presence.

The clean label extends to beverages, including natural colorings and flavors, and removes artificial additives and preservatives in juices, sodas, and sports drinks. Clean-label products often feature reduced sugar and salt content, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier options.

Clean label trends influence ingredients and packaging, with consumers favoring eco-friendly and minimalistic packaging. The demand for clean label convenience foods, including ready meals and frozen foods, is on the rise, driven by busy lifestyles and health-conscious choices.

The clean label ingredients are making their way into bakery products, leading to the development of healthier and more natural bread, pastries, and snacks. Clean label sauces, condiments, and salad dressings replace artificial additives with natural ingredients, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Incorporating clean label ingredients into functional foods and beverages, such as probiotics and fortified products, presents an opportunity for innovation and market growth. The food service industry can explore opportunities to offer clean label menu items and cater to consumers seeking healthier dining options.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global clean label ingredients market was valued at US$ 38,000.0 million by 2022 -end.

-end. From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 20.7%.

The market in China held a market share of 11.0% in 2022 .

. By form, the dry segment held a market share of 62.0% in 2022 .

. From 2023 to 2033, clean label ingredients market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 16.2%.

By 2033, the market value of clean label ingredients is expected to reach US$ 169,024.9 million.

“The snack bar category can innovate with clean label ingredients, targeting consumers looking for nutritious and convenient on-the-go snacks,” remarks Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the clean label ingredients market are Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC., Tate & Lyle PLC., Daikin America, Fluoryx, Wilshire Technologies, and TCI Chemicals, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Cargill announced the launch of its new line of clean label ingredients, Cargill Clean Label. Cargill Clean Label ingredients are designed to help food and beverage manufacturers produce clean label products that are also delicious and nutritious.

In 2022, Kerry Group plc announced the acquisition of Niacet Corporation, a leading producer of natural food ingredients. The acquisition gives Kerry Group access to Niacet Corporation's portfolio of clean label ingredients, which will allow Kerry Group to expand its clean label ingredient offerings.

In 2021, Ingredion announced the launch of its new line of clean label ingredients, Ingredion NOVATION® Pulse. Ingredion NOVATION® Pulse ingredients are designed to help food and beverage manufacturers produce clean label products that are also plant-based.

In the same year, ADM announced the launch of its new line of clean label ingredients, ADM Naturally Simple Colors. ADM Naturally Simple Colors are natural colors that can be used in a variety of food and beverage products.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global clean label ingredients market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the clean label ingredients market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (natural colors, natural flavors, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt, natural preservatives, fermentation ingredients, oils & shortenings, and emulsifiers), application (dry form products, cereals & snacks, bakery products, beverages, prepared food/ready meals & processed foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others), and form (dry, and liquid), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Segmentation Analysis of the Clean Label Ingredients Market

Type:

Natural Colors

Natural Flavors

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Starch & Sweeteners

Flours

Malt

Natural Preservatives

Fermentation Ingredients

Oils & Shortenings

Emulsifiers

Application:

Dry Form Products

Cereals & Snacks

Bakery Products

Beverages

Prepared Food/Ready Meals & Processed Foods

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others



Form:

Dry

Liquid

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

