Broadband 101 Listening Session: PanhandleOct05

Link Up Idaho and the Idaho Office of Broadband invite you to attend Broadband 101.

Broadband 101 is a groundbreaking statewide initiative aimed at bringing high-speed internet access to every corner of our beautiful state.

A listening session will take place on October 5 for the Panhandle with a live location in Coeur d’Alene. In-person locations will take place in the following areas: St. Maries, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene and Wallace.

Once you register you will receive more event details and a calendar invitation.

Broadband 101 is not only here to educate your constituents about the benefits of high-speed internet, but also to hear the thoughts and ideas on how we can improve broadband expansion in your area.

In today’s digitally-driven world, high-speed internet has become an indispensable tool for education, healthcare, business, public safety, and daily communication. Broadband 101 will explain the benefits that high-speed internet can bring to your community.

Obtaining funding for broadband projects in your community might seem overwhelming, but Broadband 101 is here to help guide you through the process. We will provide information on available funding options, grants, and support to make your community’s broadband dreams a reality.

We would like to ask you to join us at Broadband 101, and together, let’s unlock the immense potential of high-speed internet for all Idahoans. Your presence as a community leader will make a big impact and will inspire others to participate.

Empower your community with the tools it needs to thrive in the digital era. Broadband 101 is your gateway to a brighter and more connected future.

Register here.