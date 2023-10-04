Submit Release
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site hosting candlelight walk Oct. 6 and 7

PETERSBURG - The annual candlelight walk at Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site, a popular kick-off to the fall festival season, will take place 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7.


Visitors are invited to this once-a-year opportunity to explore the site at night. Pathways in the historic village will be lined with candle lanterns. Site staff and volunteer interpreters dressed in period clothing will be in many of the log homes and shops to talk about life in the original village and in 19th century Illinois. Building interiors will be candle-lit and visitors will be able to walk through buildings that are open. Visitors are asked to keep flashlights off while experiencing the village at candlelight.


Admission and parking are free, though visitors are encouraged to make a donation to assist with upkeep of the site. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from two food trucks and a coffee truck that will be parked at the site.


