Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,300 in the last 365 days.

Inslee formally requests federal aid for Spokane County wildfire survivors

WASHINGTON, October 4 - Gov. Jay Inslee today sent a letter to President Biden asking for a major disaster declaration and requesting federal assistance to help survivors recover from damages incurred by wildfires in Spokane County from August 18 to 25. During that time, the Gray and Oregon Road fires killed two people and destroyed more homes than any other fire in state history.

Inslee asked the president to make financial assistance for wildfire survivors available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance program. If approved, the program would provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

Inslee also requested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency assist with debris management and disposal, with a focus on preventing debris and contaminants from impacting local waterways.  

The letter follows previous steps by the Governor’s Office to assist Spokane County communities with recovery from the August wildfires. Inslee previously made available $2.5 million from his office’s emergency assistance fund to help with individual assistance as well as testing and removal of debris for uninsured homeowners impacted by the fires. Additional funds will also be made available for debris removal from state Department of Commerce emergency response funds. The department will be working with Spokane County officials to determine an amount.

Read the letter here.

You just read:

Inslee formally requests federal aid for Spokane County wildfire survivors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more