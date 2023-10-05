VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Qentoros to Develop a Novel Treatment for Injured Horses

CCF grant supports preparation requirements for FDA approval of a biologic treatment for orthopedic injuries in equines

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Qentoros, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $52 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Based in Blacksburg, Va. and working in in collaboration with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, Qentoros is focused on creating novel biotherapeutics that combat chronic infection and inflammation and promote tissue healing; their initial target market is horses, with potential future expansion to other mammals. This CCF grant will be used to produce biologic therapeutic materials for demonstration of safety and efficacy, leading to FDA clearance and approval.

“Horses suffering from orthopedic injuries and/or inflammatory conditions such as antibiotic-resistant infections and osteoarthritis are often retired or destroyed because there is no fully successful treatment option on the market today,” said Michael Miller, Qentoros CEO. “We have developed a remedy for these animals that is safe, fast-acting, easy-to-use, long-lasting, and good for long-term joint health. Our next step in being able to commercialize this technology is FDA approval, and CCF support is allowing us to accomplish requirements toward this critical milestone.”

“Qentoros’ focus on developing novel therapies for injuries and chronic infections in horses promises to help the equine industry globally,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation.”

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.