Environment ministers committed to climate change adaptation: leadership and collaboration at the Adaptation Futures 2030 Conference

Adaptation Futures 2030 International Conference, Québec’s minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Mr. Benoit Charette, Newfoundland and Labrador’s minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Bernard Davis, Prince Edward Island’s minister of the Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Mr. Steven Myers, and British Columbia’s minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Mr. George Heyman, addressed the issues of climate change and the adaptation solutions in Canada from the point of view of provincial and territorial governments, highlighting their leadership in this area. By virtue of their constitutional powers, these governments are directly called upon to act on the impacts of climate change which affect their territory and their population.

On this occasion, ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of structuring measures aimed at strengthening the resilience of their economies and their communities in the face of ongoing climate change. They also expressed their determination to play a central role within Canada in this area. They also expressed their desire to strengthen their mutual collaboration to identify innovative adaptation solutions to in order to take on the climate challenges.

Quotes:

“For more than 20 years, Québec has been actively committed to reducing its GHG emissions and preparing its population for the impacts of climate change. It has deployed not only ambitious financial resources, but has also mobilized its scientific community to increase its knowledge of the future climate, as well as the solutions to be put in place to promote the adaptation of Québec communities and businesses to these new climate realities. Québec will continue to exercise its leadership on its territory in collaboration with its municipalities and all the other actors of change, while continuing its dialogue with its neighbors to guarantee better co-ordination of future actions.”

Benoit Charette, ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs et ministre responsable de la région des Laurentides

“Newfoundland and Labrador is committed to addressing climate change challenges and to protect our environment for generations to come. With have implemented a robust climate change action plan and various innovative initiatives that focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, stimulating clean innovation and growth, and building resilience to climate change impacts. These initiatives, combined with emissions reductions from large industry, have lowered the province’s greenhouse gas emissions to 8.3 million tonnes – the second lowest on record and well below the 10 million tonnes average of the past decade. This is a significant milestone as we transition to a lower carbon economy, but we know we need to do more. We have had extensive engagement with stakeholders in the agriculture, fisheries, forestry, mining, and tourism sectors, as well as municipalities. In partnership with stakeholders from each of these sectors, we developed risk assessments. These assessments built awareness and knowledge of climate change, identified risks and opportunities, and provided training on how to mitigate these risks and avail of the opportunities. Adapting to climate change requires much collaboration – across communities, jurisdictions and various levels of Government. Working together we can achieve greater success.”

Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

“British Columbia is investing heavily in our Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy and Watershed Security Initiatives to support community resilience to climate impacts like wildfires, floods, droughts, and extreme heat. It is critical that we continue to work with all levels of government and with Indigenous Peoples to share knowledge and develop collaborative approaches that will protect people and the ecosystems that support our lives. We are also taking strong actions to fight climate change through the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 – one of the strongest climate plans on the continent that will help us expand and accelerate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

As an island, Prince Edward Island faces unique impacts of climate change, and we are rising to the challenge with nation-leading targets for net zero energy in 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040. Our climate adaptation plan is equally ambitious, with 28 whole-of-government actions developed simultaneously with the federal government’s National Adaptation Strategy. We’re integrating climate change considerations at all levels of our decision-making, department by department and at the highest levels of our government. These targets will require transformational change for Islanders, and we are ready to partner with the federal government, and our provincial and territorial counterparts, to tackle climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Government of Prince Edward Island