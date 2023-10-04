A 64 years-old male person sentenced for attempt rape in Temotu province

A 64-year-old male person from Temotu Province was sentenced to two years and 7 months imprisonment for a tempted rape of an 11-year-old girl.

High Court Judge, Justice John Keniapisia sentence the accused on 2 October 2023 after Lata Police station have charged the defendant for attempt rape contrary to section 136(3) of the Penal Code, amended sexual Act 2016.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent James Toaki says, “The incident occurred in June 2021 at Temotu when the defendant was 62 and the victim was 11-years-old. The defendant and the victim’s mother are cousins.”

“On the day of the incident, the victim was passing by the defendant son’s home when the defendant called the victim to bring him lime (for betel-nut chewing) and later instructed the young victim to fetch him fire for smoking,” says PPC Toaki.

Superintendent Toaki says, “The defendant and the victim were sitting on the veranda when the defendant grabbed the 11-years-old victim and pulled her into the room where he attempted to rape her.”

The child revealed what had happened to her to one of her close relatives who then told her mother of the horrific incident. The mother reported the incident to Lata police.

Defence counsel of the case is Donation Houa and crown representatives were John Wesly Zoze and Martha Mutukera.

RSIPF Press