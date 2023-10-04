A 32-year-old male person sentenced for unlawful sexual intercourse

A 32-year-old male person from Temotu Province was sentenced to three years imprisonment for unlawful sexual intercourse.

High Court Judge, Justice John Keniapiaia sentenced the defendant on 2 October 2023 after Lata police officers charged the defendant for one count of unlawful sexual intercourse contrary to section 140(1) of the penal code amended sexual offence Act 2016.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent James Taoki says, “The incident happened on one of the Islands in Temotu in 2020 when the defendant was 28 and the victim was 15 years old. Both involved are related to each other.”

Defence counsel of the case is Donation Houa and crown representatives were John Wesly Zoze and Martha Mutukera.

RSIPF Press