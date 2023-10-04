Auki police assist Lilisiana community in search of 2 missing fishermen

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Auki Police Station have assisted villagers of Lilisiana community in search of two fishermen who went missing last week at Ndai (Ramos Island).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili says, “We have received the report of the two missing fishermen on 30 September 2023.”

Superintendent Kili says, “Relatives of the two fishermen reported that they (fishermen) left for their trip on 26 September and were expected to return home on 28 September 2023 but did not as expected.”

“The day after we received the report, we conducted a search covering Ndai islands and went as far as North east of Malaita but were not fortunate to sight their boat or them. Police also notified the search and rescue center,” says Mr. Kili.

PPC Kili says, “The fishermen’s boat has a dark red colour on the top and an ocean blue at the bottom and was powered with a 40 horsepower Yamaha engine. If any of you see them anywhere please do call Auki police on 40132.”

Superintendent Kili says, “My fellow people in Malaita, I am appealing and would like to remind you to always take heed of our current weather pattern and always let your relatives know of your travelling and when you are expected to arrive at your destination.”

“If the weather is not permitting you to travel then please stay ashore until it is fine to travel. Seek advice from Meteorological Services before travel,” says Mr. Kili.

RSIPF Press