Jennifer Little-Fleck Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" Alongside Chris Voss

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Little-Fleck, a trailblazing entrepreneur and acclaimed sales training expert, signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business.” This collaborative endeavor pairs Jennifer's profound insights with the esteemed author Chris Voss, ushering in a new standard for business excellence.

Jennifer Little-Fleck's journey into the world of sales training is a testament to her passion for effective communication and the human brain's intricate workings. As the Founder and CEO of BrainCelling, she is dedicated to transforming the way sales professionals and leaders interact with clients and customers.

With a background rooted in clinical research and a keen understanding of how this translates to practical applications and sales strategies, Jennifer ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing BrainCelling in 2016. Her driving mission is to make learning a joyful and enlightening experience for sales training professionals, salespeople, sales leadership, and scientists alike.

At the core of Jennifer's approach is the science of affective neuroscience. She recognizes that successful communication and rapport-building are rooted in understanding how the brain processes information. BrainCelling stands apart from traditional training programs by not only teaching sales techniques but also delving into the science behind effective communication.

Jennifer's unique methodology emphasizes the brain's preference for specific communication techniques. Her training is universal and agnostic of industry, age, gender, or background, as it centers on fundamental brain processes that transcend individual differences.

Beyond her work with BrainCelling, Jennifer is the visionary behind Autobiology, an organization that encourages individuals to develop a curious understanding of their bodies and health. She envisions a world where people collaboratively engage with health professionals to optimize their well-being.

Jennifer's commitment to fostering a healthy mind-body connection extends to her podcast, Autobiology, available on various platforms. Through her relentless pursuit of scientific insights, she equips sales teams and individuals with transformative knowledge, empowering them to thrive in both professional and personal realms.

As a co-author of “Empathy and Understanding in Business.” Jennifer Little-Fleck's contributions revolutionize the way business professionals approach communication, empathy, and understanding. Collaborating with acclaimed author Chris Voss, her insights will inspire readers to forge deeper connections and navigate the landscape of business success with empathy and acumen.

Set to make its debut by the close of 2023, “Empathy and Understanding in Business” is poised to redefine the essence of business interaction and prosperity.

