High Hopes: Where to Watch the Phillies Playoffs for 2023

PHILADELPHIA, October 4, 2023 – Here we go. After a roller-coaster regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies find themselves back in the postseason and on the hunt for a second consecutive trip to the World Series.

Last year, Philly witnessed a Red October to remember — and this sports-obsessed city is looking for a repeat performance in 2023. After a win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, we want to share some of the places you can watch the next game.

So click pause on those Schwarbomb highlights, queue up Dancing On My Own and make plans to catch all the playoff action at one of these hot spots.

When are the Phillies playoffs games?

Wild Card Playoffs Schedule

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

The Phillies take on the division rival Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round. Because the Phils finished in the top Wild Card position, they host the best-of-three series at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly. Here’s how things shake out:

Game 1: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 8:08 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 | 8:08 p.m.

Game 3*: Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 8:08 p.m.

*if necessary.

How can I get tickets to the games?

How to Purchase Playoff Tickets

Unsurprisingly, the Phils are a hot ticket right now, and tickets for all three potential Wild Card games are sold out.

Your best bet now is to keep an eye on trusted resale sites like TicketMaster and Stubhub.

You can also sign up for a lottery for a chance to purchase playoff tickets in the following rounds … should the Phils advance this week *knocking furiously*.

Where can I watch the games?

Hoot and holler with fellow Phils fans at one of these bars with rowdy game day atmospheres…

XFINITY Live!

XFINITY Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue

Perfect for grabbing a beer on your way into the stadium or for anyone looking for that quintessential playoff atmosphere, this complex in the shadow of Citizens Bank Park is the place to be on game day. Get there early to grab a prime viewing spot at one of five bars inside, or reserve a table ahead of time. Heads up: There’s a $5 cover (card-only) at the door for the Wild Card round.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Avenue

Other locations: Chickie’s & Pete’s, 4010 Robbins Ave; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Boulevard; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 5035 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 675 Shannondell Boulevard, Eagleville; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 10 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern; Chickie’s & Pete’s, 500 Easton Road, Warrington;

Crabfries and baseball go together like the Phillie Phanatic and high jinks. Chickie’s & Pete’s super-sized South Philly location — a short walk from Citizens Bank Park — boasts three bars, a 14-foot television (perfectly sized for armchair umpires) and the venue’s signature Crabfries. Not near South Philly? No worries: You can also score those crave-worthy fries and cach the games at a number of other Chickie’s & Pete’s locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, including in Malvern, Upper Darby and Warrington.

Garage

Garage Passyunk, 1231 E. Passyunk Avenue; Garage Fishtown, 100 E. Girard Avenue

“Cold beers right heres” is the slogan at this mechanic-themed bar, which boasts an impressive canned beer selection at locations in East Passyunk and Fishtown. You can add “cheers and jeers” to that tagline during Phils’ playoff games with tuned-in fans glued to every pitch on the nearly countless TVs lining several walls. Pro tip: You’re allowed to bring outside food into both locations, so grab a cheesesteak from Pat’s or Geno’s across the street in South Philly or from Joe’s in Fishtown before heading in to snag your lucky seat.

Buffalo Billiards

Buffalo Billiards, 118 Chestnut Street

While this Old City sports bar and billiards hall has long been a popular gathering spot for college football and NFL fans, the atmosphere proved to be just as electric during the 2022 Phillies playoff run. Work out some of that nervous pregame energy by shooting pool, throwing darts or hopping on one of two regulation shuffleboards.

Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill

Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill, 1612 South Street

There isn’t a bad seat in the house at South Street’s Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill, thanks to the 13 TVs lining the walls. An expansive list of craft beers and a menu full of game day specials like sandwiches, wings and pizza add to the atmosphere. In the spring, the spot opened a second location in Bensalem for Phils fans in the ’burbs.

Wicked Wolf

Wicked Wolf, 1214-1216 Chestnut Street

Sports pub meets party club at this trendy spot in Center City. Catch the next big game (or any big game, really) on an enormous 12-foot by 4-foot centerpiece LED screen, or one of the other 28 TVs spread over three floors. Between breaks in the action, expect DJ sets, confetti cannons and a party-like atmosphere.

The Winston

The Winston, 461 N. 3rd Street

This hip sports bar — which touts itself as the place where sports and nightlife live — features a menu of elevated bar classic favorites and signature cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome for the Phillies playoff games, but you can always make a table reservation to be safe.

Cavanaugh’s

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse, 1921 Sansom Street; Cavanaugh’s Headhouse, 421 S. 2nd Street; Cavanaugh’s River Deck, 417 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

One of Philly’s most popular sports bars opened its doors at a new location just as the Phillies started last year’s epic postseason run. Coincidence? We think not. The new Sansom Street spot serves up classic bar favorites (think wings, burgers, and mac and cheese) and game- day drink specials. Not in Center City? There are other Cavanaugh’s locations in Headhouse Square and on the Delaware River waterfront (open Friday through Sunday).

Craft Hall

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Avenue

Enjoy a feast fit for the Fightins at this spot on the Delaware River waterfront. While the Phils dominate on the field and the game streams on several projectors and a 140-square-foot LED wall, team up with a few friends to devour the tailgate tower — a two-tier, $50 snack attack featuring nachos, wings, mozzarella sticks, cheesesteak egg rolls and potato skins.

Urban Saloon

Urban Saloon, 2120 Fairmount Avenue

On game day, fans in Fairmount flock to this neighborhood spot across the street from Eastern State Penitentiary for a dose of high hopes, hoppy beers and chef specials like rotating sandwiches and hot dogs with all the fixin’s.

Yards Brewing Company

Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden Street

This Kyle Schwarber-approved taproom in Spring Garden is the place to be for fans of the superstar slugger. Over the summer, Schwarbie teamed up with the folks at Yards Brewing Company to unveil the Philly Standard, a crisp beer bearing his likeness that is tailor-made for tailgating. Pro tip: Download the Yards smartphone app to cash-in on a number of specials, like free cans of Philly Standard the day after Schwarber hits a homer.

More Spots to Watch the Phillies Playoffs

