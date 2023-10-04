20+ Things to Do for Indigenous Peoples Day/Columbus Day Weekend 2023 in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, October 3, 2023 – The second weekend in October brings a very welcome three-day weekend in honor of the holiday officially known as Indigenous Peoples Day in Philadelphia.

Part of the ancestral homelands of the Lenape nation, Greater Philadelphia has a rich history full of spaces honoring Indigenous culture and events celebrating the Indigenous communities that are still thriving today.

Look forward to big celebrations like the annual Indigenous Peoples Day Philly at Shackamaxon, new art exhibitions like Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories at the James A. Michener Art Museum and family-friendly activities like Indigenous Peoples Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Fun-seekers looking to fill out their weekend agenda can also find an abundance of autumn adventures to the tune of concerts (John Mayer, Philly Music Fest), performances (Cirque du Soleil’s BAZZAR, Carmen), harvest festivals and Oktoberfests (Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards, Kennett Brewfest), and haunted attractions (Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, The Valley of Fear).

Read on for some of the top things to do for Indigenous Peoples Day weekend, Oct. 6-9, 2023. This is just a sampling of events; check out our Picks of the Week guide for even more options.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations

James A. Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories at the James A. Michener Art Museum

Through Sunday, January 14, 2024

Through new works by Indigenous artists — in dialogue with historic Lenape artifacts and European-American representations of William Penn’s 17th-century treaty with the Lenape people — this brand-new exhibition examines the role of art in creating, challenging and rewriting history. The modern pieces reflect on themes of identity and challenge prevailing notions about the Lenape people’s displacement from their homeland.

nkwiluntàmën: I long for it; I am lonesome for it (such as the sound of a drum) at Pennsbury Manor

Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville

Through April 2024 (Wednesdays through Sundays)

Extended through spring 2024, Indigenous artist Nathan Young’s immersive sound installation at Pennsbury Manor invites visitors to reflect on Indigenous peoples’ connection to the land. As a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, Young’s work fosters a deeper appreciation for the tribe’s heritage and homeland through the sounds of wind, water and wildlife. Reservations are recommended.

El Origen de la Noche (The Origin of Night) at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Through Spring 2024

Close your eyes and take a journey into the Amazon during this immersive sound installation at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Designed to look like a traditional communal hut, and featuring audio produced via a collaboration by musicians, linguists and the indigenous people of the Amazon, El Origen de la Noche tells the myth of how night was created using storytelling, chants, music and the sounds of nature.

Opening: A Closer Look: Manuel Hernandez at FRIEDA

FRIEDA, 320 Walnut Street

October 6 – November 19, 2023

In his first solo exhibition in Philadelphia, Mexican artist Manuel Hernandez captures Aztec mythology, Indigenous traditions and contemporary life through large-scale symbolic paintings. The exhibition kicks off with an opening reception on October 6, and RSVPs are recommended.

Indigenous Peoples Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

October 7-9, 2023

Old City’s Museum of the American Revolution highlights the history, culture and revolutionary impact of Native Americans in this annual weekend celebration. This year’s events include outdoor Lenape dance performances (free) and traditional stories from a tribal elder (ticketed), authentic Oneida beadwork displays (with pieces available for sale), Wampum belt crafting sessions for kids, screenings of The People of the Standing Stone, and much more. Museum tickets are required for most events.

13th Annual Philadelphia Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration at Bartram’s Garden

Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bartram’s Garden hosts an outdoor Indigenous Peoples Day celebration with traditional dancers, speakers, drummers, healers, pay-as-you-go vendors, kids activities, tours of the garden and more. The celebration is free to attend and open to the public.

Rematriation at the Penn Museum

Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 2-4 p.m.

A peaceful Indigenous protest to protect the last of British Columbia’s old-growth forests turns into Canada’s biggest civil disobedience movement. Awarded Best Environmental Film at the 2023 Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, Rematriation follows the scientific, cultural, economic and sociopolitical perspectives of citizens trying to steer the world from climate collapse. Following the screening, guests can sit in on a conversation with director Alexi Liotti and Pacheedaht First Nation elder Bill Jones. Tickets are pay what you wish.

School’s Out: Indigenous Peoples Day at Scott Arboretum

Cherry Border at Scott Arboretum, 500 College Avenue, Swarthmore

Monday, October 9, 2023 | 9:30 a.m.-Noon

Bring the littles out to Scott Arboretum to make crafts, read up on Indigenous plants and learn about the culture of Philly’s original founding fathers (the Lenape nation). This free drop-in event is catered toward children 3-12 years old.

7th Indigenous Peoples Day Philly 2023 at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park)

Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street

Monday, October 9, 2023

Break out the blankets and chairs for a family-friendly day of Indigenous art, culture and history. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day Philly features Native American and First Nations artists, talks by members of the Lenape tribes, and music and performances by the Sky Dancers (an Iroquois troupe hailing from Ontario). The event is pay as you wish, with $10 recommended donations for adults or $5 for children and seniors.

Native American Voices: The People — Here and Now at the Penn Museum

Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

Ongoing

Leave any preconceptions at the door: This long-term exhibition at the Penn Museum explores the contemporary topics important to Indigenous communities today, along with the ways Indigenous nations are preserving traditions through celebration, politics, language and art. The exhibition features displays of rare Native American artifacts, audio and video stories, and digital interactive experiences. Tickets are required.

Alpha Sacred Beings (The Origin of Creation) at The Navy Yard

The Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad Street

Ongoing

This life-sized dinosaur monument by Mexican artist Marianela Fuentes — in partnership with artists from the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation — tells the story of the Philadelphia region’s original people and the bridges between Indigenous nations. Each design on the hand-beaded sculpture holds special meaning, and the dino, a Parasaurolophus, once walked the lands of both the Delaware Valley and Mexico.

More Things to Do in Greater Philadelphia

Philadelphia OURfest

Parade begins at 5th & Market streets; Festival is centered at South 12th & Locust streets

October 6-8, 2023

Philly celebrates National Coming Out Day with the city’s first-ever coming out parade. OURfest (standing for Our Uniting Resilience) recognizes the journey and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community with a massive parade and a day-long festival, including live performances, artists and makers, food trucks and mobile bars, a resource fair, an activity-filled family zone (with bounce houses, game trucks and more) and the unfurling of a huge 200-foot Pride flag. The parade takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, with the festival happening from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Revolutionary Germantown Festival

Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Avenue

Saturday, October 7, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This free community event at Cliveden — a historic estate in Germantown that played a crucial role during the American Revolution — interprets and reflects on the effects of the Revolution on Germantown’s residents in 1777. This year’s event places an added emphasis on the diverse stories of the people who lived through the 1777 Battle of Germantown, with activities like first-person interpreters and re-enactors, a displayed replica of George Washington’s tent and mobile headquarters, and tours of Cliveden and other Germantown historic sites.

Fall for the Arts Festival in Chestnut Hill

Germantown Avenue between Willow Grove Avenue and Rex Avenue

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A large stretch of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill transforms into an open-air arts and crafts marketplace during this annual autumn event. Talented artists from across the region set up shop along the avenue, selling photographs, watercolor paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry and more. Between bouts of browsing and shopping, jam out to live music or grab an alfresco meal at one of the many restaurants offering outdoor seating. The festivities are free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.

Old City Fest

North 3rd Street between Market and Race streets and Arch Street between 2nd and 4th streets

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

More than 100 Old City bars, restaurants and businesses take to the streets for this day of fall fun featuring street performances, handmade crafts, kid zones and plenty of tasty, pay-as-you-go food and drink options. The multi-block party runs along North 3rd Street between Market and Race streets and Arch Street from 2nd to 4th streets. Admission to Old City Fest is free.

Lady Geisha in the Garden at the PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street

PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street, 1438 South Street

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 1-3 p.m.

The final event in the Out in the Garden series of programs, Lady Geisha in the Garden at the PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street offers a special show headlined by Philly drag queen Lady Geisha, featuring a live DJ and drink specials. The show is free to attend and food and drink are pay as you go.

Farms and Attractions for Classic Fall Fun in Greater Philadelphia

Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Road, Harleysville; Newtown Market Day, 105 Court Street, Newtown; Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media

Dates vary by event

When the air gets crisp, the hayrides and pumpkin-picking come out in full force. During Indigenous Peoples Day weekend, you can:

Our big guide to quintessential autumn activities in Greater Philadelphia has even more options for fall farm fun.

Oktoberfests & Fall Beer Festivals in Greater Philadelphia

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street; Good Samaritan Field, 212 W. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli; 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square

Dates vary by event

Prost! The long weekend also overlaps with everyone’s favorite series of German beer festivals. Celebrate with brats, pretzels and beer steins at events like:

Our guide to two-dozen Oktoberfests and fall beer festivals has you covered all season long.

Concerts & Performing Arts in Philadelphia

The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street; World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut Street; The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks; Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street; Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street; The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue; Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal Street; Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

Dates vary by event

Philly offers exciting concerts and stage performances all weekend long — every weekend. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll sing your heart out:

Exhibitions in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street; African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street; Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street; National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Dates vary by exhibition

Seeking the latest and greatest in Philly arts and culture? Dive into some of the city’s newest exhibitions, including:

The First Amendment at the National Constitution Center: Protecting Americans’ rights to free speech, a free press, the right to peaceful assembly and the freedom of religion, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a cornerstone of American democracy. This brand-new, 1,500-square-foot gallery explores the history of the vital amendment through 20 artifacts and multiple interactive displays (now open).

Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America: “Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question into new artworks in this collaborative exhibition at both the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia (through October 8, 2023).

The Artist’s Mother: Whistler & Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: Nearly every schoolchild (and adult) is familiar with the famous painting of Whistler’s mother. But did you know the piece, actually entitled Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 , was first exhibited at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts way back in 1881? Now, for the first time in 142 years, James Whistler’s portrait of his mother Anna is on display in Philly, part of special exhibition The Artist’s Mother: Whistler & Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Museum of Art that explores the circumstances surrounding the portrait’s creation and its legacy in Philadelphia (through October 29, 2023).

Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution: James Forten, born a free man of African descent, fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia and became a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. This new exhibition chronicles Forten and his descendants’ story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement (through November 26, 2023).

More Experiences in Greater Philadelphia

Get in the spirit of spooky season at a haunted attraction

Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue; Phoenix Sport Club, 301 W. Bristol Road, Feasterville-Trevose; Spring Mountain Adventures, 757 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville

Philly takes spooky season to the next level as haunted houses, terrifying Halloween attractions and goosebump-inducing ghost tours pop up throughout the region each fall. Ready for a fright? Check out five haunted houses in one during Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, hop on a spooky hayride in the ’burbs at The Valley of Fear or ride the haunted ski lift (!) at Spring Mountain Adventures. Our full guide to spooky season in Philly has more terrifying options for the long weekend.

Grab a meal at one of Philly’s great new restaurants

Enswell, 1528 Spruce Street; Post Haste, 2519 Frankford Avenue; Darling Jack’s Tavern, 104 S. 13th Street; Bolo, 2025 Sansom Street

After working up an appetite, grab a bite to eat at one of Philly’s great new restaurants. The city’s award-winning food scene is joined by plenty of new restaurants worth checking out in their own right — from chic cocktail bars like Euro-styled Enswell and Post Haste in Fishtown to sophisticated comfort foods at spots like Darling Jack’s Tavern in the Gayborhood and the vibrant Puerto Rican-inspired Bolo.

Savor the long weekend with things to do on a Monday

Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch Street; Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Wissahickon Valley Park, Valley Green Road; Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street; Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square; The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut Street; Fashion District Philadelphia, 901 Market Street; King of Prussia, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia

Want to make the most of your Monday fun day? A lot of attractions take the extra day off, but there’s still plenty to do in the city on Indigenous Peoples Day:

