MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, September 25, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023
- D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 25, 2023, through Monday, October 2, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 46 firearms in the District of Columbia.
Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.
Among the firearms recovered were:
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- A Mossberg 590 12 gauge shotgun, a Steven Arms Gibraltar 12 gauge shotgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of James McGee, Jr. Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-158-897
- A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Darry Thomas Cook, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-158-948
- A .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of Penn Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-158-968
- A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Phillip Lee Hines, II, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation (Warrant), National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-158-975
- A Diamondback DB-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Karon Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Ahmad Marquise McKeithan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-159-038
- A Diamondback DB-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Q’Sean Richard Meyers, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Burglary in the Second Degree, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23-159-183
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- A Canik 55 TP-9SF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Lavell Barnes, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-159-247
- A Glock 17 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tariq Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery. CCN: 23-159-249
- A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. CCN: 23-159-601
- A FMK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Marquis Deandre Parker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-159-645
- A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-159-660
- A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Julius Maurice Rockingham, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Daymonte Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-159-727
Thursday, September 28, 2023
- A Mossberg 715T .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-159-758
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Palmetto Armory PSAK-47 7.62x39mm caliber rifle, and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of S Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Darion Keanunal Muhammed, of Northwest, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-040
- A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-160-205
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-251
- A Glock 22 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Brayvon Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-280
- A Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 120 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-160-328
- A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Berry Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jermaine Cornelius Gibbs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana Public Space Prohibited, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-160-347
- A Kahr Arms CM40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-160-377
Friday, September 29, 2023
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Dallas McKinney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police Officer, Armed Carjacking, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-749
- A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Leon Ernest Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice and Parole Violation (Warrant). CCN: 23-160-837
- A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Wilmington Place and Horner Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-160-844
- A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Diamond Unique Dobyns, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-857
- A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Malik Holbert, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-873
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-160-889
- A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jamel James Hawkins, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-934
- A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old David Dewayne Langley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-945
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-160-950
- A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Riggs Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-160-984
Saturday, September 30, 2023
- A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Demetrius Manuel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-161-411
- A Hanover Armor HA-15 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3300 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Larry Reid, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-161-436
- A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Marquez Daquan Fewell, of Northwest, D.C., and 24-year-old Henry Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-161-509
- A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-161-541
- A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Maurice Demetris Plater, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-161-542
Sunday, October 1, 2023
- A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Conte Dominique Cross, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-161-589
- A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Southern Avenue & East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jamie Donte Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-161-721
- A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-162-038
Monday, October 2, 2023
- A Taurus PT-738 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old William Seegers, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-162-330
- A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-162-664
It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.
- Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.
