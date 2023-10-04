MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, September 25, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023

D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 25, 2023, through Monday, October 2, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered

in the District of Columbia.