Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Carlos Beruff and Jamie Shelton to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.

Carlos Beruff

Beruff is the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Home Gulf Coast, Inc. He previously served as Chair of the Constitution Revision Commission and was a member of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees. Beruff attended the University of South Florida.

Jamie Shelton

Shelton is the President of bestbet Holdings, Inc. Active in his community, he is the former Chair and a current member of the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees, a board member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and the finance Chair and board member of the Jacksonville Civic Council. Shelton earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lipscomb University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Memphis.

###