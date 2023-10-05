Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,807 in the last 365 days.

Introducing the Linear/1 UPS Manufactured by Accratech, Inc. Certified UL 60601-1

The Linear/1 UPS manufactured by Accratech, Inc. certified UL 60601-1, the Last word in perfect power providing safe conditioned, continuous electrical power for your professional medical team using sensitive critical medical equipment on patients that ar

Uninterruptible Power System

3 and 5 KW models

Reliable Safe Dependable Uninterruptible Power System

Reliable Safe Clean Backup Power”
— Tom Chudy
NECEDAH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System Isolated power conditioner UPS UL 60601-1 certified for use in medical applications

The Linear/1 Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) is a isolated power conditioner that has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to be used in medical applications in accordance with UL and cUL 60601-1. This certification means that the Linear/1 UPS meets the highest standards for safety and performance in medical environments.

The Linear/1 UPS is designed to provide clean, uninterrupted power to sensitive electronic equipment. It features a rugged, all-metal construction and is backed by a three-year warranty. The Linear/1 UPS is also UL 1778 certified, meaning it meets the strictest standards for surge protection.

The Linear/1 UPS is an ideal power solution for a wide range of medical applications, including hospital equipment, patient monitors, and x-ray machines. For more information, please visit accratech.com.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Thomas G Chudy Jr
Accratech Inc.
+1 608-565-2136
email us here

You just read:

Introducing the Linear/1 UPS Manufactured by Accratech, Inc. Certified UL 60601-1

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more