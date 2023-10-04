Inspirato Completes $25 Million Investment from Capital One Ventures, Solidifying New Strategic Partnership

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that it has closed its $25 million senior secured convertible note issued by Inspirato to Capital One Ventures (the “investment”). On September 26, 2023, Inspirato shareholders voted to approve the investment, subject to the finalization of a commercial agreement between an affiliate of Capital One Ventures and Inspirato, which has been executed.



The investment provides broad operating flexibility to Inspirato as it continues to deliver on its promise of providing remarkable luxury vacation for its members and guests.

“We’re incredibly excited to commence this strategic partnership with Capital One Ventures,” said Eric Grosse, CEO, Inspirato. “The investment supports Inspirato’s long-term profitability goals while ensuring our existing and future members continue to benefit from our first-class service and certainty while experiencing the ultimate luxury vacations.”

