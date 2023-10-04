Charlotte, Hillsborough Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Homeowners and renters who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia in Charlotte and Hillsborough counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

These counties join Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 30, 2023.

For the latest information on Florida's recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734.