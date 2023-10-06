Cliff & Susan Pay Tribute to Small Venues and Aspiring Artists on New Single “Neon Dreams”

The married duo of Cliff & Susan will release the new single on October 6th, 2023. The track is taken from their forthcoming album, “Fiddle & Keys.”

’Neon Dreams’ is more than just an upbeat country groove—it’s a message to dreamers and go-getters who know that the stage is where they belong.”
— Cliff & Susan

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliff & Susan, the award-winning, married music duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, is proud to announce the October 6th release of their new country single, “Neon Dreams.” The track, written by Cliff Prowse, Susan Erwin and Bree Ogden, serves as a preview of their forthcoming album release, “Fiddle & Keys” (out on October 27th.)

The single encapsulates the romanticism of small venues and their unmistakable ambiance. It’s a tribute to the indomitable spirit of aspiring artists everywhere, capturing the sheer thrill of performing live and the unquenchable desire to reach for more. It addresses the universal sentiment of chasing your dreams against all odds, fueled by an authentic love for the art rather than the allure of fame or money.

“’Neon Dreams’ is more than just an upbeat country groove—it’s a message to dreamers and go-getters who know that the stage is where they belong. True to its roots, the song tells us that whether or not fame and fortune come knocking, the real prize is in the chase, in the authentic joy of doing what you love performing for crowds.” – Cliff & Susan

Cliff & Susan impress global audiences with their vibrant, multi-genre performances. Cliff, an experienced multi-instrumentalist and producer, met Susan, an internationally successful piano entertainer, on stage in 2016. They’ve since performed over 200 shows annually, released standout tracks like “Drivin’ Me Crazy” and “Fiddle & Keys”, and even appeared on the nationally televised Huckabee Show. They’ve opened for national acts such as ZZ Top and Niko Moon.

Aside from their music, they operate Big Red Dog Productions, a music production company. Their Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival has earned them accolades as award-winning event promoters. They also host a podcast and run the Entertainers Academy to support other independent artists. Cliff, Susan, and their three little dogs make their home in Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, visit www.cliffandsusan.live.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

