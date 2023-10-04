Office of the Governor – News Release – State Applies for $9.9M in HUD Grants for Affordable Housing

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

STATE APPLIES FOR $9.9 MILLION IN HUD GRANTS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 4, 2023

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced that the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development (OPSD) is applying for a $9.9 million grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) program, which will help generate thousands of new affordable homes in Hawaiʻi.

The HUD PRO Housing grant program aims to reduce barriers to affordable housing production by helping local communities address infrastructure challenges and land use and regulatory barriers.

The grant program aligns with Governor Green’s affordable housing priorities.

The state’s application for the grant is available for viewing at https://governor.hawaii.gov/housing/.

According to OPSD, whose partners include the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority, the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation and the Governor’s Housing Team, the application will help unlock the production of at least 10,800 new housing units within the next six years. Over time and with additional infrastructure, the proposal aims to unlock up to 30,000 new units.

Specifically, the proposal will:

Increase capacity to address eight key barriers in producing affordable accessible housing, including inadequate infrastructure, land use restrictions, zoning, and other regulatory, administrative and legislative barriers ;

Create new financing mechanisms, including a Statewide Infrastructure Bank, to expand the available funds for infrastructure and housing construction; and

Accelerate the strategic deployment of critical infrastructure to unlock at least 10,800 desperately needed housing in each of the four counties.

HUD’s PRO Housing grant awards range from $1 million to $10 million.

As part of its application process, the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development will accept public comments from now through Oct. 18, 2023.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Housing Team

c/o Office of the Governor

415 S. Beretania Street, Suite 415

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

An in-person and virtual public hearing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. (HST) at the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance andDevelopment Corporation’s meeting room. The address is 677 Queen Street, #300, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, 96813.

To join on your computer or mobile app go to: https://zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID: 891 7282 6626 and passcode: 849424.

Call in (audio only) participants can dial 1-253-205-0468 and enter the meeting ID: 891 7282 6626 and passcode: 849424.

The grant application is not part of the Emergency Proclamation relating to affordable housing.

