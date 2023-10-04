BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - LVOX), Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq - LAB), PFSweb, Inc. (Nasdaq – PFSW), Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – TWNK)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - LVOX)

Under the terms of the agreement, LiveVox will be acquired by Nice Ltd. (Nasdaq – NICE) for $3.74 per share in cash for each share of LiveVox held. The investigation concerns whether the LiveVox Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Nice Ltd. is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq - LAB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Standard BioTools will merge with SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) in an all-stock transaction. SomaLogic shareholders will receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned. Upon the close of the transaction, Standard BioTools shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company, and SomaLogic shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Standard BioTools Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Standard BioTools shareholders in the combined company.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq – TWNK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hostess will be acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE - SJM). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hostess shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. common stock (valued at $4.25 as of September 8, 2023) for each share of Hostess common stock. This represents a transaction value of approximately $5.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Hostess Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether The J.M. Smucker Co.is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

PFSweb, Inc. (Nasdaq – PFSW)

Under the terms of the Agreement, PFSweb will be acquired by GXO Logistics, Inc. (“GXO”) (NYSE - GXO). Under the terms of the agreement, GXO will pay $7.50 in cash for each share of PFSweb held. The investigation concerns whether the PFSweb Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GXO is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $11.45 for the Company’s shares.

