Keeping an Eye on Safety : Driver Monitoring Systems Market Poised to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2031

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global driver monitoring systems market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4887

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global driver monitoring systems market based on vehicle type, type of monitoring, vehicle propulsion, component, sales channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global driver monitoring systems market size share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as light commercial vehicles.

Based on type of monitoring, the driver state monitoring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the driver health monitoring segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as personal and others.

Based on vehicle propulsion, the ICE vehicles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driver-monitoring-systems-market/purchase-options

Based on component, the sensors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for three-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also includes the cameras and others segments.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global driver monitoring systems market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global driver monitoring systems market size share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Increase in the demand for light commercial vehicle mainly for the purpose of carrying cargo leads toward the growth of the industry. This segment is considered to be the fast-growing vehicle type in the driver monitoring system market due to its vital role in the transportation industry. Advancement in technology and mandatory regulations toward driver monitoring system to be installed in the vehicles boost the growth of the market as users are now concerned toward the safety of the people, vehicle, and the cargo they carry.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4887

In addition, automobile manufacturing companies are introducing light commercial vehicles such as trucks integrated with driver monitoring system in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, Tata motors launched 7 new light commercial vehicle trucks, along with 5 CNG heavy commercial trucks at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The new range of light commercial trucks comprises new safety and comfort features such as ADAS, Driver Monitoring system, collision mitigation systems, lane departure warning system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and others.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ADAS-market - Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market by System Type (Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Others), by Sensor Type (Image Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Infrared (IR) Sensor, Radar Sensor, Laser), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, Trucks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driver-alert-warning-system-market-A10763 - Driver Alert Warning System Market by Type (Steering wheel touch type, Image recognition), by Component (Infrared Camera Tracking, Smart Wearable Devices, Others) and by Vehicle type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-health-monitoring-market-A10087 - Vehicle Health Monitoring Market by Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and by Sales Channel (After Market, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/integrated-vehicle-health-management-market-A12182 - Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market by Type (Diagnostics, Prognostics), by Component (Software, Hardware), by Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle) and by Channel (OEM, Service Centre): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032