Identity as a Service Market

Market is mainly driven by a rise in the consumer demand for cloud security solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The USD 53 Billion Identity as a Service Market Expected to Reach by 2031 | Top Players Such as - CyberArk, Okta & OneLogin." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global identity as a service market was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 53 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Identity as a service (IDaaS) is the term used to describe identity and access management (IAM) services that are offered via the cloud and are paid for via subscription. IDaaS offers administrators protection from security problems due to its ability to automate a variety of user account-related operations. It reduces company risk and saves time and money by standardizing and automating crucial identity, authentication, and permission management components.

The global identity as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is segregated into provisioning, single-sign-on, advanced authentication, audit, compliance and governance, directory services and password management. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, it is segregated into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, and others. On the basis of region, the identity as a service market forecast is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the provisioning segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-fourths of the global identity as a service market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The audit, compliance, and governance segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global identity as a service market revenue. The SMEs segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

By deployment type, the public cloud segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global identity as a service market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The hybrid cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating two-third of the global identity as a service market revenue. The government and public sector segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global identity as a service market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global identity as a service market report include CyberArk, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies and Thales.

Covid-19 scenario-

● Around the world, business have been severely impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak. Because of the lockdowns imposed by various governments.

Enterprises all over the world are reconsidering their security arrangements due to the rise in cyber risk and new vulnerabilities.

● The COVID-19 induced recession is having a significant impact on industries all over the world, but it had a much less impact on the technology industry than it did on the rest of the economy.

● However, it has favorably impacted the adoption of Identity as a service industry. Customer feedback analysis using Identity as a service has gained significant popularity in this period.

