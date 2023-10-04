Cleaning Services Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of US$ 111,498.8 Million, Riding on a 6.5% CAGR by 2030

Cleaning-Services-Research industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleaning services market size was valued at $55,715.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,498.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Cleaning services involve a broad spectrum of offerings, including tasks like water damage restoration, air dust cleaning, carpet cleaning, furniture cleaning, vacuuming, floor cleaning, window washing, and similar services. These services cater to a diverse clientele, including both commercial and residential customers.

Market dynamics:

A report published by Allied Market Research on the global cleaning services market indicates that the industry is expected to showcase notable growth throughout the forecast timeframe. The market is experiencing growth due to a rise in demand among commercial consumers and enhanced online presence. However, intense market competition restrains market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, demand for construction and post-construction cleaning services will offer numerous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Recent trends in the cleaning services market:

There is a rising demand for advanced cleaning equipment as office cleaning services seek to enhance their efficiency. This demand encompasses a wide range of technology-driven solutions, including UV-C vacuum cleaners and even futuristic equipment like exoskeletons designed to assist cleaning staff with physically demanding tasks. This trend reflects the industry's commitment to leveraging technology for achieving both impeccable cleaning outcomes and ensuring the safety and well-being of employees.

On the other hand, numerous businesses are persistently investing in advertising for cleaning services on social media platforms and search engines, including Google's Local Services Ads. This strategy allows them to reach a wider audience and effectively promote their cleaning services to potential customers.

Cleaning companies are increasingly embracing technology and automation, incorporating cleaning business software to streamline various aspects of their operations. This software assists in managing tasks such as generating quotes, scheduling appointments, handling invoicing, and managing client relationships more efficiently and effectively.

Cleaning Services Market Segmentation:

The cleaning services market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. Based on end use, the market is divided into residential cleaning services and commercial cleaning services segments. By type, the market is bifurcated into window cleaning, vacuuming, floor care, maid services, carpet and upholstery, and other services.

In this comprehensive analysis, every segment and sub-segment receives an in-depth evaluation, bolstered by both tabular and graphical presentations. This thorough examination provides market participants with valuable insights into the segments that generate the highest revenue and the key factors fueling their growth. Additionally, it assists in pinpointing the segments experiencing the most rapid expansion, thereby enabling the formulation of effective long-term growth strategies.

Competitive analysis:

To gain a thorough understanding of the market landscape, the report conducts an extensive analysis of the leading market players operating in the global cleaning services market. Key players like Jani-King Inc., CleanNet, Stanley Steemer International, Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., ABM Industries Inc., The Service Master Company, LLC, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, ChemDry, and Anago Cleaning Systems are profiled in the report.

These frontrunners have deployed a diverse range of strategies, including the introduction of new products, engagement in mergers and acquisitions, formation of joint ventures and partnerships, expansion of their operational footprint, fostering collaborations, and the implementation of various other tactics. The overarching objective of these endeavors is to secure a competitive edge in the global market.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the carpet and upholstery segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.

The residential segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for cleaning services in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030

