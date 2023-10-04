NCI’s Board Chairman, thanks founder as company looks forward to another 50 years

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (MMS-SKN) — Established on June 20, 1973 with only three employees, the Caribbean National Insurance Co Ltd has experienced successful growth and fifty years later has a staff complement of over 80. Chairman of the Board of Directors Ambassador His Excellency Cedric Liburd is looking forward to another 50 years of success.

Speaking at the company’s 50th Anniversary Church Service held on Sunday afternoon, October 1, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, under the theme ‘Living in the Power of Transformation’, Chairman Liburd gave details of how the company has grown following its establishment by visionary founder, Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence GCMG OBE CSM JP.

“From humble beginnings, in a one-room office on Fort Street, Basseterre, the company has grown significantly over the past fifty years,” he said. “The Board now consists of ten members and a secretary. There are about 66 members of staff in St. Kitts, and I have 12 in Nevis, and eight in Anguilla.”

Of the original three staff members, one of them, Mr Denzil Crooke, who years later became the company’s General Manager, was at the church service, along with three other former general managers, Mrs Judith Attong, Mr Michael Martin, and Mr Eugene Hamilton.

The service was also attended by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Managing Director of National Bank Group of Companies Mr Terrence Crossman, Directors of NCI and Directors of the National Bank Group of Companies.

Ambassador Liburd pointed out that during his tenure as the Chairman, he will continue to ensure that the company meets its goals and profits over the next fifty years by among others embracing new technology to enhance the company’s competitiveness, by introducing new products to the market, facilitating the training of staff, upgrading the branch offices, and to construct a state of the art headquarters in St. Kitts.

“Let us embrace the theme for the 50th Anniversary, which says, ‘At 50 We Stand Tall – NCI Cares For All’,” proposed Caribbean National Insurance Company Limited’s Chairman in his closing remarks. He added: “As we look forward to another fifty years, we look forward to another fifty years of success.”

Delivering opening remarks was Acting General Manager, Mr Ryeburn Boyce, who told the congregation that the 50th Anniversary Church Service was but one event on the calendar of activities planned for this celebratory year. Over the course of the next twelve months, the company will be having a number of activities to celebrate that significant milestone.

“Over the past 50 years, NCI has played a major role in transforming the lives of the citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla,” observed Mr Boyce. “We have provided significant opportunities for persons who would have purchased our products, and we would have provided significant financial planning and guidance on numerous plans.”

Reflecting on the theme of the Anniversary Service, ‘Living in the Power of Transformation’, which was penned by staffer Mrs Rubena Warde, Mr Boyce said that NCI would be embarking on a number of programmes and initiatives to transform the company.

He pointed out: “And in speaking to Mrs Warde regarding the whole concept and rationale behind this theme, that is also an important point that we wish to highlight – that personal transformation that will take place, or should take place within ourselves.”

Anniversary service Liturgist was Mrs Hazel Manners-David, and opening prayer was offered by resident Pastor, Pastor Lincoln Connor; Praise and Worship was led by the NCI Choir led by Financial Accounting Officer, Mr Viandre Edwards; Musical Rendition was done by Mr Eldon John; while reading scriptures were Mrs Rubena Warde (in church) and Mrs Vernice Richardson (virtually).

Delivering Exhortation and Benediction was Pastor Clive Saunders of Unique Touch Christian Centre, with special prayers offered by Pastor C. E. Cumberbatch of the Wesleyan Holiness Church – both pastors are former NCI employees; while dance was offered by members of the HPWT Fresh Oil Dance Ministry.