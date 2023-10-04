Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,367 in the last 365 days.

Czech President Pavel to MEPs: “If Ukraine fails, so will we”

During his address, Czech President Petr Pavel called for a dialogue with citizens, a fight against populism and a policy of no concessions to Putin.
President Pavel stressed the importance of explaining Europe “to ensure that our citizens can genuinely identify with the principles we stand for”. Speaking of the European election campaign
next year, he urged to refrain from “simplistic solutions and empty promises” and to
communicate problems “as they really are” instead.
Petr Pavel warned that if “Ukraine fails, so will we” and called “on everyone to continue providing support by all possible means”. Recalling that Czechoslovak territory was ceded to Hitler in the hope of appeasing him and avoiding war, he spoke strongly against offering concessions to Putin and called for “a settlement that safeguards the necessary conditions for
Ukraine’s continued existence in lasting peace and prosperity”.
Speaking in favour of enlarging the EU, he said that “it is in our interest that candidate countries succeed. Their success will be our own success”. On the Fit for 55 package, he stressed the
need “to overcome the insecurities of our people about their future, especially the younger
generation” and to ensure that the green and digital transitions will bring benefits to all groups of
our citizens”.
“Europe is an everlasting task and European nations are meant to live together”, said the
President and urged MEPs to resist war fatigue, to cooperate in unity and solidarity, to stand for
European values and principles and not to fall for false promises and populism.

Further information

Website of the Office of the President of the Czech Republic
Video recording of the address (4.10.2023)

Source European Parliament - Oct 4, 23

You just read:

Czech President Pavel to MEPs: “If Ukraine fails, so will we”

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more