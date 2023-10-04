Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Marion

On Tuesday, October 24, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Marion, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the Marion High School auditorium. 675 South 15th St. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

Simranjit Singh v. Michael Walter McDermott, case no. 22–1332, from Cass County District Court.

Case summary: Plaintiff Simranjit Singh appeals to the Iowa Supreme Court to determine whether the mere presence of a cow on Interstate 80 renders the owner of the cow negligent and liable for personal injury and property damages resulting from plaintiff’s semi-truck colliding with the cow. Defendant McDermott does not dispute owning the cow. Plaintiff presented no evidence of defective fencing or a defective gate on defendant’s adjacent land.

Attorney briefs and the Iowa Court of Appeals opinion for Simranjit Singh v. Michael Walter McDermott are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/22-1337.

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the library sponsored by the Linn County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.