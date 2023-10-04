New Leaf Detox and Treatment Announces A Multitude Of Services To Southern California, Making It One Of The Top Rehabs In The Area

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox & Treatment, a leading provider of recovery and rehab programs that help individuals achieve long-term recovery, is thrilled to announce it is now offering a multitude of services to Southern California, such as medical detox, outpatient rehab, residential rehab, and luxury rehab, making it one of the top rehabs in the area.

The treatment facility utilizes a client-focused philosophy that acknowledges and embraces the unique strengths, experiences and needs that each person brings to the treatment process. It has a team of experienced medical specialists who work diligently with its residents to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

New Leaf Detox & Treatment’s outpatient rehab is a form of addiction treatment that allows individuals to receive therapy and support while living at home or in a sober living environment. Unlike inpatient rehab, clients in outpatient programs do not reside at the treatment facility, which offers greater flexibility for those who cannot commit to a residential program due to work, family, or other responsibilities.

There are several types of outpatient rehab options, such as:

Traditional Outpatient Programs: Typically involve weekly counseling sessions and group therapy.

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP): More intensive, with several hours of therapy per day, multiple times per week.

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP): Provides daily treatment similar to inpatient care, but clients return home in the evenings.

The treatment facility also provides residential rehab programs, also known as inpatient or residential treatment, that are structured and immersive environments for individuals seeking help for substance abuse or addiction issues. There are an array of benefits for opting for residential rehab, including:

24/7 Support and Supervision

Therapeutic Services (such as individual counseling, group therapy, family therapy, and holistic treatments)

Peer Support

Removal from triggers

Skill Building (such as stress management, communication skills, and relapse prevention techniques.)

Additionally, New Leaf Detox and Treatment offers its residents a luxury rehab experience that provides a luxurious and upscale setting for individuals seeking recovery from addiction or mental health issues. These facilities offer a range of amenities and services designed to make the recovery process as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

To access these programs, residents must first undergo a medical detox, a supervised and medically managed process designed to help individuals safely withdraw from addictive substances, such as drugs or alcohol. During this process, the individual is under the constant care and supervision of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and addiction specialists.

When the detox has been successful, residents can then choose from a range of luxury rehab treatment options, including:

Inpatient Rehabilitation – Residential treatment programs that provide round-the-clock care and support.

Outpatient Rehabilitation – Programs that allow individuals to attend therapy and treatment sessions while living off-site.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment – For individuals with both substance abuse and mental health disorders.

Holistic Therapies – Alternative therapies like yoga, meditation, and acupuncture.

Therapeutic Modalities – Evidence-based therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), individual counseling, and group therapy.

More information

To find out more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its multitude of services in Southern California, such as medical detox, outpatient rehab, residential rehab, and luxury rehab, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-announces-a-multitude-of-services-to-southern-california-making-it-one-of-the-top-rehabs-in-the-area/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/