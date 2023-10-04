Submit Release
Focus group on veterinary pharmacovigilance reporting in poultry, European Medicines Agency, from 11/10/2023 to 11/10/2023

The European Medicines Agency has a coordinating role in the EU pharmacovigilance system and operates services and processes to support veterinary pharmacovigilance activities. This entails surveillance of adverse events, including lack of expected efficacy reported after veterinary medicinal products are used in practice, to safeguard animal and public health and the environment.

The Agency is hosting a Focus Group meeting with specialists in poultry veterinary science (veterinarians or other healthcare professionals) to facilitate reporting of adverse events. The aim of the meeting is to:

•    gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by these professionals for pharmacovigilance reporting; 
•    explore opportunities to address these challenges to facilitate and encourage adverse event reporting; 
•    provide the opportunity to foster liaison and improve dialogue between the Agency and veterinarians or other healthcare professionals specialised in poultry science at EU-level.

This meeting is a follow-up to the 2016 focus group meeting held with EU veterinarians specialised in food-producing animals, on the promotion of pharmacovigilance reporting.

