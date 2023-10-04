There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,359 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Fusion protein composed of the first 2 immunoglobulin (Ig)-like domains of the human ROBO2 fused to human IgG1 Fc (PF-06730512), decision type: , therapeutic area: , PIP number: P/0431/2022
For the United Kingdom, as of 1 January 2021, European Union law applies only to the territory of Northern Ireland (NI) to the extent foreseen in the Protocol on Ireland / NI.
You just read:
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Fusion protein composed of the first 2 immunoglobulin (Ig)-like domains of the human ROBO2 fused to human IgG1 Fc (PF-06730512), decision type: , therapeutic area: , PIP number: P/0431/2022
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.