Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $375,000 in Funding Awarded to Chipola College Through the Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $375,000 to Chipola College through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to increase workforce training opportunities that support Florida’s automotive industry. This award will fund the purchase and installation of up-to-date training equipment for the Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics program. To watch the full video, click here.

“This award to Chipola College will provide Floridians with valuable workforce skills to pursue a career in the automotive industry and will provide businesses with more access to local talent,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Creating opportunities for Floridians to gain valuable, practical skills that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs is a top priority.”

Chipola College was previously awarded $350,000 for training and certification opportunities in network security and digital forensics. These collective investments work together to support Governor DeSantis’ goal for Florida to be number one in the nation for workforce development by 2030.

“Governor DeSantis has made workforce development initiatives, like today’s award to Chipola College, a priority,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Now students in the Panhandle will be able to be trained on the machines they will use on the job as they enter the workforce. Critical investments made today result in a thriving career for generations of Floridians to come.”

The two-year program prepares graduates for varied careers in the local automotive industry supplying local businesses with a large local pool of highly trained talent and connects interested Floridians with high-wage jobs in growing local industries.

Florida continues to be a leader in economic development and workforce education, making strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities. The state of Florida has awarded over $142 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund since 2019.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

FloridaCommerce is currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.

