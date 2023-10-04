Promaxo Receives Direct Investment from Surgical Robotics Industry Pioneer Fred Moll and Announces Appointment as Strategic Advisor

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today that it has received a direct investment from Fred Moll, M.D., industry pioneer and leader in surgical robotics and minimally invasive surgery, with more than 40 years of experience of building and leading innovative medical device companies. Promaxo also appointed Dr. Moll as strategic advisor.



“Renowned for his extraordinary track record of success in innovating, developing, and commercializing novel technologies in the field of medical robotics, we are proud to announce that Promaxo has received a direct investment from Dr. Moll, who also joins us as a strategic advisor,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We warmly welcome Dr. Moll in our journey to grow our business and drive market penetration of our single sided Promaxo MR system.”

From April 2019 to March 2023, Dr. Moll served as Chief Development Officer for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. Dr. Moll was also a co-founder, and from September 2012 to 2019, was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Auris Health, Inc., a robotics medical device company that was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2019. Dr. Moll is also the Founding Partner of Sonder Capital Management, LLC, a healthcare venture capital investment firm. Earlier in his career, Dr. Moll founded and co-founded three other surgical robotics companies, including Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a world leader in surgical robotics, in 1995. Dr. Moll received a B.A. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.S. in management from Stanford University and an M.D. from the University of Washington.

Dr. Moll currently serves on the board of several healthcare companies including PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT), Shockwave Medical (SWAV), and Insightec, to name a few.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporations as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

