Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,374 in the last 365 days.

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 3rd Quarter 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 713759

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on November 2, 2023, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties. The company owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM, 33 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


Primary Logo

You just read:

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more