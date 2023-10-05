Charity Clay Shoot in Fort Worth - October 14, 2023

Tarrant county family is hosting an annual charity clay shoot and concert that raises money and awareness for gene therapy research for single gene defects.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 4th year in a row, a Tarrant county family is hosting Jaxson’s Crusaders Shotguns & Guitars, an annual charity clay shoot and concert raising money and awareness for gene therapy research for single gene defects, supporting a very special Fort Worth boy, Jaxson Flynt, 10 years old.

“Jax was diagnosed with a single gene defect in the MTRFR gene on October 30, 2014. The MTRFR gene mutation causes him to be non-verbal, fed through a feeding tube, affects his ability to walk and causes optic nerve atrophy which leads to blindness,” shares Lindsey Flynt, Jaxsons mom. “It is caused by a defect in the function of mitochondria within the cells of the body.”

Garret Flynt, Jaxson’s dad explains how important these fundraisers are, especially for Jax. “Our goal is to slow the progression of this disease while working towards a cure for Jax and future generations. This fundraising event directly benefits gene therapy research which promises life-extending treatment for Jax.”

On October 14th, this fun-filled day opens with registration at 11AM at Defender Clay Sports Ranch in Fort Worth, TX. The shoot starts at 1PM and a special concert featuring SqueezeBox Bandits starts at 4:30PM. All proceeds from the event go to the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation 501(c)3 earmarked for MTRFR (Jax mutated gene) research.