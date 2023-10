Métis Crossing Receives Prairie Wood Design Award for The Lodge at Métis Crossing

Métis Crossing Logo

SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing has been awarded the 2023 Prairie Wood Design Award in the Commercial category for their boutique accommodation The Lodge at Métis Crossing . Led by Alberta Wood WORKS!, this award recognizes the people and organizations that are making innovative and forward-thinking uses of wood in construction. Métis Crossing previously won a Prairie Wood Design Award in 2021, where their Cultural Gathering Centre was awarded in the Institutional category.“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition for the role the Lodge plays in sharing the authentic Métis story with all,” said Juanita Marois, Métis Crossing CEO. “When we set out to build the Lodge, our goal was to ground every element in our shared history and culture to reflect elements of the Métis home historically matched against innovative modern touches. The Lodge is a beautiful gathering space, and this award was evidence that we achieved what we set out to do. I am incredibly proud of everyone who came together and made it possible.”The Lodge at Métis Crossing was designed and built to honour the adventurous, entrepreneurial, and resilient spirit of our Métis ancestors. The presence of wood throughout the project creates a welcoming and handcrafted space that feels comfortable, warm, and lived-in. Every design element was carefully chosen to convey a distinct Métis cultural and historical character, reminiscent of the area’s original buildings like fur trade-era homesteads and trappers’ cabins.Alongside the Cultural Gathering Centre, The Lodge at Métis Crossing was designed by Métis Architect Tiffany Shaw from Reimagine Architects Ltd. “This is a high honour which we are so excited to share with the team at Métis Crossing as we continue to co-create regenerative architecture together in the spirit of authentic Métis design,” said Shaw. The Lodge at Métis Crossing was completed by RJC Engineers and GenMec ACL.Guests of the Lodge at Métis Crossing should anticipate a luxury boutique lodge experience steeped in Métis culture. The 40-room lodge is located directly on traditional Métis river lots with stunning views overlooking the North Saskatchewan River. These river lot properties were traditionally owned by Métis families and were the site of family life, farming, and life on the land. Guests have their choice of five unique room configurations, complete with in-suite patios and decks overlooking the 688-acre property.Wood WORKS! is a national, industry-led initiative of the Canadian Wood Council that provides free technical support to facilitate the use of wood in all types of construction. The Prairie Wood Design Award program honours the people and organizations that, through design excellence, advocacy, and innovation, are advancing the use of wood in all types of construction.