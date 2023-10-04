Investor Alert: GoldberryCo and Global Stock 365

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 4, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities GoldberryCo and Global Stock 365.

"Retail and DIY investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing with unregistered persons or entities offering investment opportunities," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "You can ensure you are dealing with a reputable organization by verifying their registration status, which takes only a couple of minutes."

GoldberryCo claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in forex, cryptocurrencies, futures, contracts for difference, and indices through the websites https:// goldberryco com or https:// goldbrco com (these links have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Global Stock 365 claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest in forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks. It also appears to offer residents trading in oil, forex, and currency pairs through the website www globalstock365 com (this link was manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Neither GoldberryCo nor Global Stock 365 are registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with GoldberryCo, Global Stock 365, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988 and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

Regina

Phone: 306-798-4160

Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca