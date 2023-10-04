Hong Kong Electronics and Lighting Fairs illuminate business opportunities

The four fairs, hosting over 6,200 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, will present a wide range of top-notch smart products and solutions, related services and information, lighting products and technologies for many industries, bringing exhibitors and buyers cross-sectoral business opportunities.









Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, told the pre-event press conference: “October is the peak season for exhibitions. The four exhibitions we launch this month attract a number of innovative companies with strong potential, gathering exhibitors not just from local, but also from Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Indonesian, Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries and regions; and European countries such as Denmark, France, Germany and Switzerland; as well as the United States. It shows that the industry is actively seizing the huge opportunities brought about by innovation and technology to expand business opportunities through the fairs.”









Three highlight zones filled with top of the range technology companies





The Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will host nearly 3,200 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. Themed New Tech. New Trend. New Lifestyle, the electronics show will bring together a plethora of smart home and office products, such as IoT household goods, health and beauty care products, home and office appliances, entertainment and game products and more, opening up an exciting indoor digital world for the public as artificial intelligence (AI) applications proliferate. The fair also launches outdoor products – including in-vehicle electronics and navigation systems, mobile chargers, sports, camping and outdoor goods – offering users an interesting and enjoyable outdoor life.





The old wing of HKCEC will be dedicated to showcasing technology products and services, including products and solutions utilising deep tech. Among them, the Tech Hall will highlight the latest virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) products and robotics inventions; whereas in the Start-up Zone, technology entrepreneurs will present innovative and promising products and solutions. In addition, there are zones showcasing a diverse range of electronic products including connected home items, computer and electronic gaming products, as well as in-car devices.





The new wing of HKCEC will primarily showcase appliances and consumer products. Among them, the Hall of Fame Zone will showcase consumer electronics products from renowned brands around the world, providing the public with a convenient and tasteful smart life; the debut Energy Storage Zone will showcase high-capacity mobile chargers.





The fair has attracted a number of top-tier exhibitors including Italian home appliance brand LAICA, Japan’s Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation, a Hong Kong-listed company providing IoT solutions Tuya (HK) Limited; a tech firm invested by Haier Group, Qingdao Thunderobot Technology Co.,Ltd; and Huizhou TCL Mobile Communication Company Limited.





At electronicAsia, a wide range of electronics parts and components and related solutions will be showcased, from keyboards and switches, power supplies and photovoltaic (PV) technologies for renewable energy solutions, printed circuit boards and EMS, display technology, to test and inspection equipment. First-time participants of the fair include Amicro Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a “little giant” from Zhuhai listed as a top performer among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for its exceptional mastery of key technologies and remarkable innovation capacity. In addition, OncQue Corporation from Taiwan, a company specialising in development of technological devices such as vibration sensors and optical sensors, will also be at the fair.





With the support of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, IOTHK Association and Jumpstart, the Start-up Zone brings nearly 80 exhibitors with eye-opening technologies. Among them, Hong Kong enterprise Full Nature Farms revitalised industrial premises into an indoor farm, using the biomimicry farming techniques and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) to efficiently cultivate affordable organic vegetables and edible flowers.





Symposium on Innovation & Technology discusses key technology issues on first day





A number of seminars and events at the fairs will examine key technology issues. The Symposium on Innovation & Technology, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, will be held on the first day (13 October). Prof Dong SUN, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, will officiate at the event and deliver opening remarks. Themed Unlocking Possibilities: Harnessing AI for Innovation in Consumer Electronics, the forum has invited heavyweight speakers to share insights on industry-related topics, explore the applications and opportunities of generative AI, and discuss hot topics such as metaverse, VR and XR (Extended Reality), and sustainable development.





The Hong Kong Electronic Forum, co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will be held on the second day of the fair to explore multiple hot issues such as microelectronic ecosystems. The Reliability and Prognostics Health Management of Microelectronics Forum will be held on the closing day of the fairs.





At other events, including the Investment Matchmaking, Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition and Meet the Mentors, start-ups will promote innovative ideas, invite support from investors and seek advice from experts on business development.





Connected Lighting Zone launches at Autumn Lighting Fair





Under the theme Light Up Every Opportunity, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will gather more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions. The 25th Autumn Lighting Fair this year introduces the Connected Lighting Zone, highlighting smart and IoT-enabled lighting solutions from renowned international companies and brands, including Leedarson, Midea, Snappy, Quectel, as well as members of DALI Alliance and Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association. Another highlighted zone - Hall of Aurora - will also bring together premium lighting products from top-tier global brands, including Megaman, Prosperity Group and Signify. Other thematic zones include Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, LED Lighting, LED Essentials, Smart Lighting & Solutions.





Outdoor and Tech Light Expo spotlights sustainable lighting design





The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will present such product zones as Exterior Lighting Solutions and Systems, Horticultural Lighting, Innobuild, Outdoor Advertising Lighting, Outdoor and Public Lighting as well as Technical and Professional Lighting.





The Lighting Fairs will feature forums and seminars including the Connected Lighting Forum at the HKCEC from 27 to 28 October, with the themes of Unlocking New Realms in Connected Lighting and Smart Lighting for Healthy Living. Seminars for Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, themed Sustainable Lighting Design and Energy Solutions for a Greener Future in Hong Kong, will also be held at AsiaWorld-Expo on 26 and 27 October.





During the fair period, free shuttle bus service will be provided for registered exhibitors and buyers between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo.





Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can use the Click2Match smart business matching platform to conduct online meetings, in addition to attending the physical fair, and participants from all industries and buyers are welcome to join.





