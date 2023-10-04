Readout of U.S. 6th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee Meeting with Royal Navy Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Burns

U.S. 6th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee met with Royal Navy Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Burns Oct. 4 in Naples, Italy, at the U.S. 6th Fleet headquarters.



The two leaders discussed the expansion of U.S.-U.K. interoperability in Europe and Africa, ongoing global operations, and areas of future partnership. The fleet commanders reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-U.K. relationship in the defense of the NATO alliance and the deterrence of malign actors in the maritime sphere.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.