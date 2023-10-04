GENEDGE Announces New Regional Growth Manager for Southside Region

— Bill Donohue, Executive Director
— Bill Donohue, Executive Director

MARTINSVILLE, VA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, Virginia’s best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Valentine has been hired as Regional Growth Manager for the Southside region.

As a Regional Growth Manager, Cheryl Valentine will lead business development efforts to support manufacturers in the Lynchburg and Southside region of the Commonwealth. She will collaborate with owners and senior executives of manufacturing, engineering, and technology companies to manage the full lifecycle of projects supporting the companies’ strategic goals. Prior to joining the GENEDGE team, she was the Director of New Business & Underwriting for Pacific Life Insurance Company. Other previous positions were working in the footwear industry, where she oversaw sales and marketing and supported over 2,000 independent footwear retailers across the U.S. During her tenure with Carillon Clinic in Roanoke, Va., she was a key member of the medical school start up team, in conjunction with Virginia Tech. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City as an associate in the buy-side mergers and acquisitions practice. Cheryl earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

“We welcome Cheryl to our talented team of regional growth managers,” said Bill Donohue, President, and Executive Director of GENEDGE. “Thanks to her leadership and expertise, GENEDGE will continue to provide the highest quality of resources, services and engagement for industrial clients in the Lynchburg and Southside regions.”

