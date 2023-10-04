Tully bully arrives

Author Wendy Anne Hunt Tackles Bullying with Release of "Tuly the Bully" - The Milkshake Chronicles

"When it comes to bullying, kids don't need to be talked down to, and they certainly don't need a message that stokes fear and division” — Wendy Hunt

HADDON HEIGHT, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on a remarkable adventure with "Tully the Bully," the inaugural release from The Milkshake Chronicles series. Sawdust Publishing, LLC, is thrilled to introduce this heartwarming tale, authored by bestselling author Wendy Anne Hunt, aimed at captivating young readers and their families with its enchanting storytelling. Wendy Anne Hunt, celebrated for her profound faith and passion for "redemptive writing," has crafted a narrative that seamlessly weaves essential life lessons about bullying, friendship, and the power of kindness.

In a world where bullying has become a pressing issue, "Tully the Bully" emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance for parents, teachers, and counselors. It invites young readers on an endearing journey filled with transformative principles of life. Through the eyes of the lovable character Milkshake, a cherished cow residing in the tranquil pastures of Happy Acres, children will explore the complexities of bullying while learning to approach it with love and kindness, just as Jesus would.

"When it comes to bullying, kids don't need to be talked down to, and they certainly don't need a message that stokes fear and division. Wendy Anne Hunt cuts through the typical noise surrounding this issue by getting back to the heart of the matter — loving thy neighbor, no matter who they are," commented, a respected expert in child psychology and counseling.

Milkshake's world is filled with charm and wonder, but it's disrupted by the arrival of Tully the Bully, a newcomer to the farm with a less-than-friendly demeanor. As young readers step into Milkshake's hooves, they embark on a heartwarming adventure brimming with challenges. Along the way, they'll glean valuable insights about the true essence of friendship, the courage to confront difficult situations, and the profound impact of kindness in resolving disputes.

Wendy Anne Hunt's storytelling prowess breathes life into "Tully the Bully." With captivating, full-color illustrations, the book becomes an irresistible choice for readers of all ages. Designed as a chapter book for grades 2-5 or as a family read-along it fosters bonding and shared experiences between parents and children. Readers will find themselves fully immersed in Milkshake's world, laughing at the endearing narrative, and eagerly exploring the enriching bonus sections. These sections are not mere add-ons but treasure troves of wisdom, offering invaluable guidance on addressing school-age bullying and equipping young minds with positive conflict resolution tools.

As readers dive into the heartwarming pages of "Tully the Bully," they'll be invited to a world where imagination knows no bounds, relationships are forged in adversity, and conflicts find resolution through the triumph compassion. This enchanting narrative is an open invitation to embark on a transformative odyssey, one that promises to resonate with the young and young at heart alike.

One reviewer praised the book, saying, "Wendy Anne Hunt has written a delightful tale of dairy cows in Ireland specifically for kids! In a world where our children are being targeted for nefarious agendas, this is a great SAFE book you can share with kids. This tale specifically addresses bullying, and after the story, it has a study guide with parents for how to address bullying... as well as some fun milkshake recipes!"

"Tully the Bully" is available for purchase through the following links:

Sawdust Publishing's website: https://sawdustpublishing.com/product/tully-the-bully/

Pelavida: https://shoppelavida.com/?s=tully+the+bully&post_type=product&dgwt_wcas=1

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sWe7xA

And can also be reached out to on the website: http://www.wendyannehunt.com

About the Author:

Wendy Anne Hunt, a resident of Southern New Jersey, shares her profound faith and storytelling talent in her writing. She holds a degree in Sociology with a minor in Religious Education from The King's College. Hunt's dedication to leading others toward the cross and the Savior shines through in her uplifting messages, masterfully woven into her books. She is known for her passion for "redemptive writing" that points others to Christ and her ability to inspire women's groups, school-aged children, and teens in their walk with Christ. Reach Wendy Anne Hunt through her mail wendyannehunt@gmail.com or TheMilkshakeChronicles@gmail.com