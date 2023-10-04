October 4, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Opposing Biden Administration's Radical Environmental Scheme for Development Projects
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a coalition of 24 state attorneys general in a letter opposing a proposed Biden Administration rule that will illegally mandate social, environmental, and race-based regulations for infrastructure projects and stop development in its tracks.
This environmental scheme is part of the Biden Administration’s larger radical climate agenda. With the new rule in effect, Americans will pay more for energy; face delays for infrastructure projects such as new housing, power plants, roads, and bridges; and/or cancel projects as a result of significant price hikes and delays.
“The Biden Administration is yet again circumventing Congress and, instead, entrusting unelected bureaucrats who lack any real sense of accountability with making decisions based on arbitrary standards that could seriously harm Virginians’ wellbeing,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The proposed rule will impose expensive red-tape regulations for project developers and set an illegal double standard. Projects that align with the Biden Administration’s radical climate change agenda will be favored, while projects that use traditional energy sources will face stricter regulation.
A coalition of 17 governors also wrote in opposition of the rule.
Virginia joined Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Read the full letter here.
