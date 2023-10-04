Submit Release
8th Annual Special Report on Situation of Equality in Georgia

The 8th annual Report on the situation of equality in Georgia. The Report reviews the obstacles encountered by women, persons with disabilities, representatives of religious and ethnic minorities, members of the LGBT+ community and other vulnerable groups in terms of realization of their right to equality in various areas in 2022. At the end of the Report, recommendations are given to the respective respondents.

This document was prepared based on Article 7 of the Law on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination and is the 8th Report on the Situation of Equality and Combating and Preventing Discrimination.

Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia, 2023

